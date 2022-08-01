FAA aspirants stage protest on 20th consecutive day

Srinagar, Aug 1: Scores of aspirants for the Financial Accounts Assistant (FAA) post continued their protest for the 20th consecutive day here today. The aspirants were demanding release of their selection list.
To mention, the FAA aspirants have been protesting for the past 20 days alleging that authorities are mulling to scrap the merit list. The aspirants assembled at Press Colony to demand resolution of their demands.
The aggrieved were holding placards while raising slogans in favour of their demands. They said that in March this year, they appeared in exams and were declared meritorious, “but the authorities are mulling scrapping the entire process.”
“We have studied hard and when we got selected, the government is saying that there is some scam. We want to ask authorities if they feel some of the candidates are scammers, why are hard-working students made to suffer. We want authorities to filter OMR sheets and find out scammers if any and stop playing with our future,” said a group of protesting aspirants.
“We have been here for around three weeks but still the government is not paying heed to our demands. This is a matter of our livelihood and we won’t budge until the selection list is released. We have pinned all our hopes on this recruitment and we will lose all faith in government recruitment if our selection is scraped.” said another aspirant.
JKSSB advertised over 900 posts of FAA in J&K. The exam for the posts was held in March 2022 and by April the merit list was out.