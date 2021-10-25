Faculty member from NIT Srinagar figures among top researchers

Srinagar, Oct 25: Dr. Neeraj Gupta, Assistant Professor Department of Electrical Engineering, National Institute of Technology, (NIT) Srinagar has been figured among the top 2% researchers in the world -Electrical & Electronics Engineering, in the energy area.
The list of top scientists was created by Stanford experts on the basis of standardized citation indicators like information on citations, h-index, co-authorship, and a composite indicator last year.
The "Updated science-wide author databases of standardized citation indicators" published by Elsevier", was released on October 19, 2021.
The database, which has considered research publications up to 2020 end, includes the top 2% of the world's scientists based on percentile score.
In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal congratulated Dr. Neeraj Gupta for being ranked in the global index list. It is a proud movement for all of us and research is part and parcel of any academic institution, he said.
Prof. Sehgal said apart from funds and infrastructures, it is the trained manpower that really makes things happen. We have recently engaged qualified, trained, well-oriented, and specialized faculty members, and in the future, we are expecting more professors to be figured in the index list.
Register NIT Srinagar, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari also congratulated Dr. Gupta for being ranked in the global scientist index, which is a positive move for the Institute.
“In order to achieve quality and excellence in academics and research, we need to innovate each and every sphere to explore possibilities,” he said.