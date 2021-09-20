Family rendered homeless as houseboat sinks in Jehlum

The houseboat named ‘HB Delhi’, belonging to Abdul Khaliq Gura, suffered huge damages late last night, witnesses said.

“The houseboat sank all of a sudden last night and we couldn’t even save our ration from getting washed away in the river. We lost almost everything,” Khaliq Gura said.

“My family had a narrow escape while some belongings were saved by river police and other departments,” he said.

He said the houseboat has developed huge cracks and is not habitable at all. “I have suffered losses of Rs 20-25 lakh.

Gura appealed the administration to intervene and help him in rehabilitation and repair of his houseboat.