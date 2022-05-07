Farmers demand loan waiver as hailstorm damages 70% fruit crop in Srinagar

As per a preliminary assessment by the Horticulture Department in Kashmir, the hailstorm caused 70% damage to cherry, walnut and apple orchards located in Harwan and Fakeer Gujri on the outskirts of Srinagar.

“In Fakeer Gujri, Dhara and Harwan the hailstorm lasted for about an hour, leaving many crops like Cherry, Walnut, Apple, Mustard Oil, Vegetable and Pulses annihilated,” Director General Horticulture, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat told Greater Kashmir.



The affected farmers have demanded a waiver for their Kisan Credit Card Loan (KCC Loan) for this year. Bhat, who visited Harwan and adjacent areas to assess the situation said he has paid Rs 10,000 to farmers for now and “will do more whatever is in my capacity,” he said.