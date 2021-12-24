Farooq Abdullah prays for peace, prosperity of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar, Dec 24: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Friday offered congregational prayers at Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar and prayed for peace and prosperity in J&K and Ladakh.
A statement of NC issued here said that after landing at Srinagar Airport, Abdullah straightaway went to Dargah Hazratbal and offered Friday congregational prayers there.
He prayed for everlasting peace and prosperity in the region and return of healthier times to the world and other bountiful provisions from Allah.