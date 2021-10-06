Farooq Abdullah visits M L Bindroo's family in Srinagar, offers condolence

Two more civilians, a non -local vendor and a cab driver were also shot dead in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar and north Kashmir's Bandipora district respectively within a few hours on Tuesday evening.

While offering his condolences to the slain's family at his Indra Nagar residence, Farooq as per news agency KNO, recalled Bindroo an upright man who all his life served the people of the valley.

“He never left the valley. And every day he used to help poor people. But beasts killed him too,” he said.

Farooq said that his visit to the bereaved family was "not for politics but to sympathise with the family".