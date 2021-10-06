Srinagar

Farooq Abdullah visits M L Bindroo's family in Srinagar, offers condolence

Recalls Bindroo as an upright man, who served people of valley all his life.
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah offers condolence at the residence of prominent chemist, M L Bindroo in Srinagar on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.KNO
Srinagar, Oct 6: National Conference president and former chief minister, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday visited the family of prominent chemist M L Bindroo, who was shot dead at his shop near Iqbal Park in Srinagar last evening.

Two more civilians, a non -local vendor and a cab driver were also shot dead in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar and north Kashmir's Bandipora district respectively within a few hours on Tuesday evening.

While offering his condolences to the slain's family at his Indra Nagar residence, Farooq as per news agency KNO, recalled Bindroo an upright man who all his life served the people of the valley.

“He never left the valley. And every day he used to help poor people. But beasts killed him too,” he said.

Farooq said that his visit to the bereaved family was "not for politics but to sympathise with the family".

