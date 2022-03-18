Farooq offers Friday prayers at Dargah Hazratbal

Srinagar, Mar 18: National Conference president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah offered Friday congregational prayers at Asar-e-Sharief Dargah Hazratbal, Srinagar, where he prayed for increased prospects of peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.
He prayed for everlasting peace and prosperity in the region. He also prayed for the return of healthier times to the world and other bountiful provisions from the Almighty Allah, said a party statement. He also took stock of arrangements at the shrine following the auspicious Shab-e-Baraat observance.