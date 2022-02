FazL ul Haseeb posted as ADC Srinagar

He was among four IAS officers transferred and posted with immediate effect, in a minor administrative reshuffle this evening.

As per GAD order, FazLulHaseeb, IAS (AGMUT:2018), Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dharmari, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar Dharmari, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mahore and Sub-Registrar Mahore has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar against an available vacancy. The officer will also hold the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer Urban Development Agency Kashmir, till further orders.