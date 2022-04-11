FCS & CA Kashmir celebrates PMGKAY in Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 11: The Department of FCS&CA Kashmir on Monday organised a daylong programme to celebrate Pradhan Mantra Gareeb Kaylan Anna Yojna (PMGKAY) as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ here.
The Director FCS&CA, Kashmir, Dr Abdul Salam Mir was chief guest at the event.
Dr Mir said the reason for celebration of this event was to highlight the impact of Pradhan Mantra Gareeb Kaylan Anna Yojna (PMGKAY) during the pandemic. He said the PMGKAY was kick-started in March 2020 by the Prime Minister of India amid the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
He further emphasised that the scheme is part of Atmanirbhar to supply free food grains to the weaker sections of the society. He pointed out the scheme has been extended by the Govt for further six months to distressed sections of society.
Assistant Director Srinagar South, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani elaborated and gave an extensive presentation of various schemes wherein 5 kg food grains per person per month over and above the regular monthly food grains is being provided to AAY & PHH beneficiaries in Srinagar district.