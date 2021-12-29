Fee fixation committee orders private school to charge fee as per rates in August 2014

In an order, FFRC chairperson, Justice Muzaffar Hussain Attar directed the management of Minto Circle Higher Secondary School in Aloochi Bagh area of the city here to charge and collect fee as it stood in August 2014.

The Principal/Chairman/Management of Minto Circle Higher Secondary School, Aloochi Bagh, Srinagar, shall charge and collect all types of fee as it stood in August 2014 and students/parents shall pay the fee accordingly, the order read.