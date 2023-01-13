Female athlete brings laurels to Ladakh by winning gold medal in National University Games

Kargil, Jan 13: Shahnaz Parveen, who hails from the far-flung village of Checheysna Sankoo in Kargil, Ladakh, has become the first female athlete from Ladakh to win a gold medal in an official national event after she won the top honours in Group Poomsae under-30 at the National University Games held in Punjab.
She represented her university Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak at the games, which included participants from over 146 universities across India.
Chairman/CEC, LAHDC, Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan, congratulated Shahnaz on winning the gold medal. He said that Kargil has produced several top athletes in Taekwondo who have made a mark not only at state-level events but also at national and international events and brought laurels to Ladakh. CEC said Shahnaz is a role model for future generations as sports has a bright future in the Union Territory of Ladakh. “I hope that youngsters devote time to sports and pursue excellence in sport disciplines at different levels,” the CEC said.
Khan also congratulated Ladakh Taekwondo Association and urged all sports associations to come on one platform to make Ladakh a sports hub in the country.
Deputy Commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhdev also congratulated Shahnaz Parveen for her achievement.
President of Ladakh Taekwondo Association, Gulzar Hussain Munshi also congratulated Shahnaz on winning the gold medal at the national event.
He urged the University of Ladakh to start professional coaching for sportspersons to create a full-fledged team for the varsity. He added that there are a number of talented young sportspersons and urged the UT Administration to help the association with infrastructure to ensure that more athletes can receive the required support and prepare for various events.
Shahnaz thanked her coach, Atul Pangotra for her achievement. She said Pangotra is the best coach in India for taekwondo who gives players the strength to use that for success. She also thanked the Ladakh Taekwondo Association, her parents and the people of Kargil who remain a source of inspiration for her. Shahnaz also requested the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh to give special consideration to sporting disciplines that are already established to help these athletes showcase their talents and make a mark in their chosen sport.
Pertinently, Tashi Tundup from Fokar Kargil also won gold at the University Games recently.