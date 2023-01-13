Female athlete brings laurels to Ladakh by winning gold medal in National University Games

He urged the University of Ladakh to start professional coaching for sportspersons to create a full-fledged team for the varsity. He added that there are a number of talented young sportspersons and urged the UT Administration to help the association with infrastructure to ensure that more athletes can receive the required support and prepare for various events.

Shahnaz thanked her coach, Atul Pangotra for her achievement. She said Pangotra is the best coach in India for taekwondo who gives players the strength to use that for success. She also thanked the Ladakh Taekwondo Association, her parents and the people of Kargil who remain a source of inspiration for her. Shahnaz also requested the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh to give special consideration to sporting disciplines that are already established to help these athletes showcase their talents and make a mark in their chosen sport.

Pertinently, Tashi Tundup from Fokar Kargil also won gold at the University Games recently.