Female COVID warriors felicitated at SDH Hazratbal

Srinagar, Mar 8: On the occasion of International Women's Day, a felicitation ceremony of all female health care workers including doctors who worked as COVID warriors was organised at Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Hazratbal
The event was organised by Dr. Fara Shafi, Block Medical Officer, Hazratbal. “The unrelenting services rendered by female staff during last two years of Covid pandemic was highly appreciated and lauded. Over forty such Covid warriors were presented with certificates of appreciation by Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan HOD Community Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar who was the chief guest on the occasion, the organisers said.
He also presented mementoes to the Gynaecology section SDH Hazratbal who worked uninterrupted during COVID times providing antenatal services.