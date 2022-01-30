Srinagar, Jan 30: Underscoring that fence-sitters cannot be equated with those vigilant of their rights, High Court of J&K and Ladakh has dismissed a batch of pleas seeking benefit of two judgments on the basis of which some candidates were appointed as Naib Tehisldars in 2016.
The writ petitions and appeals the court dismissed were seeking benefit of two judgments titled Hamidullah Dar vs State and Inamul Haque vs State passed by the court in 2014 and 2015.
Dismissing two appeals filed at Srinagar wing of the Court and some writ petitions filed at Jammu wing, a division bench of Chief justice Pankaj Mithal and justice Sanjay Dhar said: “The writ petitioners have invoked the writ jurisdiction of this Court only after the selection process was finalized. The fact of the matter remains that they sat on the fence and woke up from the deep slumber only after the Writ Court delivered its judgment in SWP No.487/2009 on 31.12.2014”.
The appointees who were represented by senior advocates Bashir Ahmad Bashir and N A Beigh besides Government advocate Sajad Ashraf at Srinagar wing countered the contention of appellants and petitioners.
The petitioners, the court said, had acquiesced in rejection of their candidature and reconciled to their fate until one fine morning they came to know about the Judgment in Hamidullah Dar’s case.
The Court said judgments in Hamidullah Dar’s case and Inamul Haq Hajjam’s case are judgment in personam as the directions in these judgments for appointment were confined only to the petitioners only.
“ Thus principles of delay and laches would be applicable with full force to the cases of the petitioners/appellants” court said.
As the two said Judgments, the court said were in personam, it was not open to those candidates who were not parties to the two cases to claim parity with the candidates who had approached the Court at the appropriate stage.
With regard to the contention that if the SSB would have implemented the directions passed in Hamidullah Dar’s case and redrawn the merit list of the candidates, the petitioners would have secured higher merit than the merit, the court said: “ The contention is misconceived inasmuch as the direction for fresh evaluation of merit is with respect to the petitioners in Hamidullah Dar’s case and the selected candidates only and not regarding all the candidates who had participated in the selection process”.
Besides this, the court said, in the judgment, an option was given to the official respondents( authorities) to appoint the petitioners against available vacancies of Naib-Tehsildars if it was impossible to undertake an exercise of redrawing the merit.
“Even otherwise, redrawing of merit of selected candidates at this belated stage would give rise to practical problems as it would not only disturb the candidates, some of whom have been serving in the Department for the last more than twelve years and may have even earned promotions during this period,” court said.
With regard to the appellants who were aggrieved of the judgment dated 18.08.2018 passed in SWP No. 360/2017 at Jammu wing, the court observed that they were not eligible as per the Rules in vogue they did not possess the requisite qualification - Graduate having passed Matric in Urdu as one of the subjects.
Pointing out that upon grant of relaxation in qualification by the Government these selected candidates have been working as Naib-Tehsildars since the year 2010, the court said: “The equity thus tilts heavily in their favour”. The Court said it would neither be appropriate nor in the interest of justice to disturb their appointments at this belated stage.
The court quashed the directions in the judgment dated 18.08.2018 to the extent it had said in case writ petitioners were not appointed within eight weeks, appointments of 29 candidates shall stand quashed.
The Court further said the petitioners in SWP No. 360/2017, who are four in number, had, earlier filed writ petition bearing SWP Nos.1809/2009 and 1299/2009 challenging the select list, as well as the selection process, were vigilant and alive to their rights.
“The judgment of the Writ Court, therefore, to the extent it quashes the Govt. order dated 09.11.2016 and the directs the appointment of the petitioners by according them similar benefits as has been accorded to the writ petitioners in Inamul- Haq’s case deserves to be upheld,” it said.