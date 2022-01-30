‘Fence-sitters cannot be equated with those vigilant of their rights’

The writ petitions and appeals the court dismissed were seeking benefit of two judgments titled Hamidullah Dar vs State and Inamul Haque vs State passed by the court in 2014 and 2015.

Dismissing two appeals filed at Srinagar wing of the Court and some writ petitions filed at Jammu wing, a division bench of Chief justice Pankaj Mithal and justice Sanjay Dhar said: “The writ petitioners have invoked the writ jurisdiction of this Court only after the selection process was finalized. The fact of the matter remains that they sat on the fence and woke up from the deep slumber only after the Writ Court delivered its judgment in SWP No.487/2009 on 31.12.2014”.