Ferrying of devotees to shrine of Qamar-ud-Din Bukhari (RA) | Navigation channels in Anchar Lake cleared of weeds, bushes

Srinagar, Sep 6: The Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC) Department has cleared various navigation channels including in Anchar Lake of weeds and bushes to make passage for fleet of motor boats and shikaras to celebrate Urs Syed Qamar-ud-Din Bukhari (RA).
The action was taken following directions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir. An official statement said the entire men and machinery of the department was deployed to ensure a safe passage of a flotilla of boats that would row through channels and river Jhelum on September 8. Also, ropes were removed from the river at Mujgund area.
It is pertinent to mention that the water route through river Jhelum is revived after 33 years with the intervention of Div Com Kashmir and support of District Administrations of Srinagar and Ganderbal.