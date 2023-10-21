Fight against terrorism reaching its logical conclusion in J&K: DGP

He said that even though efforts to disrupt peace from across continue, police are working hard to foil all such bids. He said this year eight policemen including officers were killed in anti-militancy operations. "Some officers from the army and other forces also lost their lives,” he said.

The DGP said that over the past few years, the situation has witnessed a sea change in Kashmir. “J&K is on the path of peace and development,” he said. The J&K police chief paid rich tributes to the fallen heroes stating that so far 1606 policemen were killed in line of duty.