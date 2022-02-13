Finally, the beginning of the end of the stray-dog menace

Srinagar, Feb 13: Amid growing menace of stray dogs in the summer capital, Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu has announced major project to carry out sterilisation of 200 dogs in a day.
“We are going to create two modern sterilisation facilities at Shuhama and Tengpora. By the end of six to eight months, we will be able to sterilise 70 to 80 percent of the dog population in Srinagar. These two facilities will enable us to have nearly 15 Operation Theaters with a capacity of over 200 sterilisation surgeries of stray dogs per day,” Mattu told Greater Kashmir.
“We will also create kennels and manpower for dog catching will be put in place as well,” he added.
The Mayor said SMC will triple garbage collection vehicle fleet in next few months. “We will add 200 more such vehicles so that door-to-door collection of garbage all over Srinagar is possible. We are also going to shut all the open garbage containers. These steps will stop open garbage from turning into a breeding ground for stray dogs,” he said.
Officials said that due to multiple reasons, work on the sterilisation project couldn’t take off. “Last year we had decided to outsource the creation of infrastructure for dog sterilisation to many institutions, but unfortunately no one was willing to create the infrastructure. We finally decide to do it ourselves. Now we are finally done with approvals and other paperwork of the project,” they said.
The officials admitted that the low capacity to sterilise dogs has resulted in rapid growth of the dog population. The SMC has currently a capacity of 10-15 dog sterilisation surgeries per day and the only operational facility is at Shuhama.
“We have to follow all the guidelines and cannot kill stray dogs to control the population. The project will take a few months to complete the sterilisation which will curb the dog population in Srinagar. In addition to two new facilities, we are looking for more land to add one more such facility in the heart of Srinagar,” they said.