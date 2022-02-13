Finally, the beginning of the end of the stray-dog menace

The Mayor said SMC will triple garbage collection vehicle fleet in next few months. “We will add 200 more such vehicles so that door-to-door collection of garbage all over Srinagar is possible. We are also going to shut all the open garbage containers. These steps will stop open garbage from turning into a breeding ground for stray dogs,” he said.

Officials said that due to multiple reasons, work on the sterilisation project couldn’t take off. “Last year we had decided to outsource the creation of infrastructure for dog sterilisation to many institutions, but unfortunately no one was willing to create the infrastructure. We finally decide to do it ourselves. Now we are finally done with approvals and other paperwork of the project,” they said.