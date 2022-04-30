Firdousabad residents protest against shortage of drinking water

Srinagar, Apr 30: Inhabitants of Firdousabad Batamaloo area here on Saturday staged protest against PHE Department for failing to provide adequate water supply to them during ongoing holy month of Ramadhan.
Scores of women from the locality blocked the road, causing traffic jam in the area. “For last one month, we are not getting adequate water supply. We have been given assurances by authorities, but nothing has been done in this regard,” the protesting women said.
They appealed Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and officials of the concerned department to look into the matter and redress their genuine demand at the earliest.