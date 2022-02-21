Fire and Emergency department aspirants stage protest

Srinagar, Feb 21: Scores of aspirants for various posts in Fire and Emergency (F&E) department on Monday staged protest to press for their selection.
They said the F&E department advertised over 1000 in 2013. “All the applicants went through exams and physical test together, but the whole process was considered null after 2014 floods. In 2018, new forms were accepted and again physical tests and written exams were conducted. The papers were leaked. Then again, the exam was conducted in 2020 and old physical test was considered. The paper was leaked again and overnight candidates were posted,” said Ishfaq Ahmed, an aspirant from Budgam.
He said that “in the result, Ph.D candidates, graduates and PG students were dropped while, 8th pass students were selected.” “We want this issue to be looked into and the remaining vacancies should be filled as soon as possible,” said another candidate.
The aspirants said that in the process, over 600 posts were filled and remaining over 300 posts are yet to be filled. “We want these posts to be filled so that we don’t suffer. We are crossing the upper age limit and we have been following these posts for nearly a decade. This is injustice with us,” they said.
“Recently we went to Central Administrative Tribunal which directed the department to advertise the vacancies and fill them in favour of petitioners within two months. We are still lingering and we don’t have any hope of future now. We request the LG administration to help us save our future,” said Imtiyaz Ali, another aspirant.