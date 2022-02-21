Fire and Emergency department aspirants stage protest

They said the F&E department advertised over 1000 in 2013. “All the applicants went through exams and physical test together, but the whole process was considered null after 2014 floods. In 2018, new forms were accepted and again physical tests and written exams were conducted. The papers were leaked. Then again, the exam was conducted in 2020 and old physical test was considered. The paper was leaked again and overnight candidates were posted,” said Ishfaq Ahmed, an aspirant from Budgam.

He said that “in the result, Ph.D candidates, graduates and PG students were dropped while, 8th pass students were selected.” “We want this issue to be looked into and the remaining vacancies should be filled as soon as possible,” said another candidate.