Fire & Emergency department aspirants protest

Srinagar, June 22: Scores of Fire and Emergency aspirants staged protest, alleging scam in the recruitment process.
The protesting aspirants on Thursday assembled at Press Colony here and demanded that a committee constituted to check the alleged scam should make the report public as promised.
Aspirants from various districts of Kashmir who were part of the protest said in 2022 government constituted a three-member committee and assured them that the report would be out within a month.
“If there is a clear scam and even scammers have accepted it, why is the government not scrapping recruitment and giving a chance to meritorious candidates,” they said.
The aggrieved, who burnt copies of their academic certificates, said that their education had no meaning if the scams keep happening.
“We want to appeal to parents of young students to support us. We have worked hard all our lives, and now we have to stage protest on roads,” said another aspirant.
The aspirants said that the administration assured them justice and that the constituted committee would look into the issue, “but nothing was done.”
Meanwhile, police detained scores of aspirants who were protesting. In the crack, scores of protesting aspirants were taken away in police vehicles as the protest turned violent. The aspirants said that they would continue to protest till they get justice.