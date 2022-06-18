Fire-fighting facility inaugurated in Nigeen Lake

Srinagar, June 18: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole today inaugurated fire-fighting facility in Nigeen Lake here.
The event was attended by houseboat owners, stakeholders, Nigeen Tourist Traders Association and officials of Fire & Emergency Department of Tourism.
Director Tourism Kashmir and Deputy Director Fire & Emergency Services launched two fire-fighting boats. On the occasion, personnel demonstrated fire-fighting power of the boats.
Speaking on the inauguration, Divisional Commissioner said that these fire-fighting boats procured under Smart City Project will greatly help fight any mishap. He said F&ES personnel deputed at Nigeen Club will be of great help in this regard. He said in Dal Lake, few boats have already been deployed while as in Nigeen lake two boats were deployed today.
“The efforts of Chairman NTTA are being lauded for his rigorous follow up in getting these fire-fighting boats pressed into service in Nigeen Lake,” Director Tourism Dr. G N Itoo said in his address. He hoped that these fire-fighting boats will now create a sense of relief among the stakeholders especially houseboat owners.
Nigeen Tourist Traders Association NTTA Chairman Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo who had organised the inauguration expressed his satisfaction the setting up of fire-fighting facility. He said that this initiative will go a long way in helping the houseboat owners during any untoward incident especially in case of fire.
“In the recent backdrop of fire incidents, numerous heritage properties were reduced to ashes. The absence of aquatic firefighting tenders were deeply felt by the houseboat owners,” he added hailing the intervention of the administration.