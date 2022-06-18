Fire-fighting facility inaugurated in Nigeen Lake

Director Tourism Kashmir and Deputy Director Fire & Emergency Services launched two fire-fighting boats. On the occasion, personnel demonstrated fire-fighting power of the boats.

Speaking on the inauguration, Divisional Commissioner said that these fire-fighting boats procured under Smart City Project will greatly help fight any mishap. He said F&ES personnel deputed at Nigeen Club will be of great help in this regard. He said in Dal Lake, few boats have already been deployed while as in Nigeen lake two boats were deployed today.