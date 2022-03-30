Srinagar

Fire guts eight shops in Zaina Kadal Srinagar

No loss of life or injury reported in the incident; cause of the fire is being ascertained.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Mar 30: At least eight shops were damaged in a midnight blaze in the Gadyar area of Zainakadal in Srinagar.

Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that the fire broke out in Gadyar at around 01 am last night.

In the incident, five shops were gutted completely while three shops suffered partial damage, they said.

Locals said the firemen arrived on time and tried to douse the flames, however, by the time they arrived, eight shops had already been engulfed in flames.

No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident and the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

