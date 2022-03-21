Fire guts restaurant, two shops in uptown Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 21: A restaurant and two shops were damaged in a blaze at Baghat Barzulla in uptown Srinagar on Sunday night, officials said.
Quoting sources, news agency KNT reported that the fire broke out in the restaurant and spread to other two shops in the area.
By the time the fire brigade was rushed to the spot, one of the shops was completely gutted while another shop and the restaurant were partially damaged in the fire, which is believed to have been triggered by a short circuit.
Police have registered a case into the matter and started investigation into the matter.