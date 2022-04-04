Fire guts seven houseboats in Nigeen lake

Srinagar, April 4: Seven houseboats were gutted in a massive blaze last night in Nigeen Lake.
“Seven houseboats were gutted in a massive blaze that started around 2.30 a.m. today in one of the houseboats in Nigeen Lake and quickly spread to others in the neighbourhood," reported IANS while quoting police sources.
"Police and locals immediately started a firefighting operation, but the blaze destroyed seven houseboats".
According to fire and emergency services officials, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the news about the incident.
"There are no reports of any injury to any person in this incident so far," the officials said.
As per news agency GNS, the fire started from a houseboat and engulfed adjacent ones around 2 am.
“The fire started from one houseboat at around 2 a.m. and then spread to others,” said Raj Mohammad, whose houseboat was also gutted in the devastating fire. “I have lost everything. I, along with my wife, used to put in this houseboat. This was my source of livelihood. I am now homeless and have nowhere to go. I have no support except for Allah,” Raj Mohammad said, putting the loss suffered by him to around Rs three crores. “I couldn’t even salvage the gold and other ornaments of my wife.”
Besides seven house boats, three sheds were also gutted in the fire, the officials said.
Houseboats are luxury floating lodgings made of Cedrus (Deodar) wood. Those in the Dal and the Nigeen Lakes in Srinagar are the ultimate dream destinations of honeymooners and tourists.
The houseboats destroyed in Monday's fire incident include 'New Jersey', 'New Maharaja Palace', 'India Palace', 'Royal Paradise', 'Lily of World', 'Young Swift' and 'Flora'.