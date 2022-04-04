Fire guts seven houseboats in Nigeen lake

As per news agency GNS, the fire started from a houseboat and engulfed adjacent ones around 2 am.

“The fire started from one houseboat at around 2 a.m. and then spread to others,” said Raj Mohammad, whose houseboat was also gutted in the devastating fire. “I have lost everything. I, along with my wife, used to put in this houseboat. This was my source of livelihood. I am now homeless and have nowhere to go. I have no support except for Allah,” Raj Mohammad said, putting the loss suffered by him to around Rs three crores. “I couldn’t even salvage the gold and other ornaments of my wife.”

Besides seven house boats, three sheds were also gutted in the fire, the officials said.