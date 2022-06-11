Fire incident creates panic at SMHS Hospital

Srinagar, June 11: A minor fire incident at SMHS Hospital here created panic, however timely dousing of flames averted tragedy.
Panic gripped SMHS hospital as fire broke out in one of the wards. Officials said the fire broke out in ward number 16 of the hospital.
“The ward was full of patients. We heard hue and cry and attendants were running in panic. Staff of SMHS hospital rushed to the spot to start rescue operation. There were some patients who had recently been operated upon. The SMHS staff and Fire and Emergency personnel brought the fire in control and averted a major incident,” said an eyewitness.
Medical Superintendent, SMHS Hospital Dr Kanwaljeet Singh said that the fire started from one of the washrooms of ward 16 and was brought under control.
“The fire started from curtails of washroom. Someone might have lighted a cigarette that started the fire. Our staff doused flames and closed the washroom. We had also kept F&E services on standby but fortunately they were not required. Some of the patients that had recently undergone surgeries were shifted out of the ward as a precautionary measure,” Singh said.