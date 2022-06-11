Fire incident creates panic at SMHS Hospital

Panic gripped SMHS hospital as fire broke out in one of the wards. Officials said the fire broke out in ward number 16 of the hospital.

“The ward was full of patients. We heard hue and cry and attendants were running in panic. Staff of SMHS hospital rushed to the spot to start rescue operation. There were some patients who had recently been operated upon. The SMHS staff and Fire and Emergency personnel brought the fire in control and averted a major incident,” said an eyewitness.