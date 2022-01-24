Fire scare at JLNM Hospital’s highly volatile Oxygen plant

Dr Bilquees Shah, Deputy Medical of the Hospital said the fire started in the roof of the Oxygen plant, “but it was due to the timely and brave efforts of employees of the hospital that a major tragedy was averted”. “Oxygen Plant Room Roof top caught fire while welding of the roof was going on and the PVC sheets of the roof caught fire,” she said. She said the plant room has 4000 Lpm Oxygen Generation plants and luckily the top floor harboring 2000 Lpm plant was shut. Liquified Oxygen, she said, is highly volatile and if the fire had reached the oxygen cylinders, the entire hospital was under threat.