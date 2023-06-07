First-ever open art exhibition held at refurbished Polo-View market

Srinagar, June 7: The first-ever open art exhibition was held at the newly refurbished Polo View market on Wednesday.
The event was organised by United Youth. The organisers said the objective of the program was to promote art in Kashmir and provide a platform for young artists to showcase their talent.
A large number of people participated in the exhibition. They were greeted by an array of captivating artworks, each telling a unique story and reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the region.
During the event the organisers set up live art demonstrations. As the crowd gathered around, young artists passionately brought their visions to life on canvases and other mediums.
This maiden open art exhibition at Polo View marked a significant milestone in the journey of promoting art in Kashmir. The event showcased the immense talent and potential that exists among the youth of Kashmir, and it is hoped that such initiatives will continue to flourish in the future, further enriching the cultural landscape of the region.
“This open art exhibition provided young art loving people to exhibit their talent and to display it before the world. We hope such events will continue in future so that more art lovers will join and promote the art in the public domain,” Salman Khurshid, a student of Fine Art at Kashmir University told news agency KNS.
“It is a great opportunity for us to showcase talent by drawing colors on papers and to draw people's attention. This art needs to be given utmost space and priority so that young generations will welcome it wholeheartedly,” Arifa Rashid a young Calligrapher said.