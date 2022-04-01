First kidney transplant case performed under ABPMJAY scheme at SKIMS

Srinagar, Apr 1: SKIMS today said first transplant case in the Union Territory of J& K has been done under Ayushman Bharat Scheme at the institute.
“SKIMS is the first in the UT of J&K to conduct this procedure under Ayushman Bharat financial scheme. The patient was provided all expenses under the said scheme,” SKIMS said in a statement.
Director SKIMS complimented Ayushman Bharat Cell for quick processing and disposable of cases and benefitting poor patients. He said Ayushman Bharat Scheme is beneficial to one and all and the first transplant conducted by SKIMS under Ayushman scheme is a good beginning and expressed hope that more such patients will get benefitted under the scheme.
HOD Urology & Kidney Transplant Unit SKIMS Dr. Muhammad Saleem Wani said under the Ayushman bharat financial scheme, first transplant was conducted today. “Extending financial cover to such patients is need of the hour as many patients can't afford the treatment being expensive but now more poor patients will undoubtedly get benefitted under Ayushman,” he added.
Dr. Ghulam Hassan Yatoo, HOD Hospital administration & Nodal Officer Ayushman Bharat SKIMS informed that one patient resident of Poonch was recently admitted for kidney transplantation and all financial assistance was provided to him under Golden Card. He further said that initially kidney transplant expenditure was not covered under the said scheme. “But now the financial cover has also been extended to patients who need kidney transplant and SKIMS is the first hospital to cover this procedure under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme,” he added.