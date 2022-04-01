First kidney transplant case performed under ABPMJAY scheme at SKIMS

“SKIMS is the first in the UT of J&K to conduct this procedure under Ayushman Bharat financial scheme. The patient was provided all expenses under the said scheme,” SKIMS said in a statement.

Director SKIMS complimented Ayushman Bharat Cell for quick processing and disposable of cases and benefitting poor patients. He said Ayushman Bharat Scheme is beneficial to one and all and the first transplant conducted by SKIMS under Ayushman scheme is a good beginning and expressed hope that more such patients will get benefitted under the scheme.