First-of-its-kind Stone art exhibition mesmerises visitors

The exhibition, organised by the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom Srinagar, was inaugurated by Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce Vikramjit Singh. Director Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah was also present. The exhibition showcased the incredible talent of Bhat who is a resident of Ganderbal district. A large number of people visited the exhibition. They were greeted by an array of captivating art works. One interesting feature of the exhibition was live demonstration by the artist on how he prepares the art material out of stones through the process of crushing and beating. Then he creates different shades by using admixtures. This maiden stone art exhibition marked a significant milestone in the journey of promoting the unique art in Kashmir. The event showcased the immense talent and potential that exists among youth of Kashmir.

Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce Vikramjit Singh expressed his admiration for the artistic treasure that Kashmir holds. He emphasised the government's commitment to provide a platform for such talented artists.