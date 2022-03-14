Five houses gutted, firefighter injured in overnight Srinagar blaze

Srinagar, Mar 14: At least five residential houses were gutted in a massive overnight fire while a firefighter was injured while dousing the flames in Batmaloo area of Srinagar city.
Quoting sources, news agency KNT reported that the fire broke out from a residential house and engulfed nearby houses in Hamza Colony Dandarkha area of Batamaloo Srinagar late Sunday night.
Locals said that they along with police, and firefighters tried hard to douse the flames, however, the intensity of the fire was too high and gutted five houses. A firefighter was also injured in the incident and has been hospitalized.
A police official said that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.