Five houses used to shelter terrorists attached in Srinagar: police

As per a police spokesman, the five houses have been attached in the Jurisdiction of

i) Police Station Parimpora in Case FIR No. 257/2020 U/S 302, 307, 120-B, 392 IPC 7/27 IA Act 13,16,18,19,20,39 ULAP Act ( 2 houses)

ii) Panthachowk in Case FIR No. 132/2021 U/S 120-B, 307 IPC 7/25 ,7/27 IA Act 13,18 ULAP Act ( 1 house)

iii) Nowhatta in case FIR No. 35/2021 U/S 13, 19 ULAP Act ( 1 house)

iv) Zakoora in Case FIR No. 02/2022 U/S 307 IPC 7/27 IA Act 13,16,18,20,38 ULAP Act. (1 house)