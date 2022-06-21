Five houses used to shelter terrorists attached in Srinagar: police

Srinagar June 21: Police on Tuesday attached five residential houses in Srinagar of "wilful harbourers of terrorists" under section 2(g) and section 25 of UAP Act.
As per a police spokesman, the five houses have been attached in the Jurisdiction of
i) Police Station Parimpora in Case FIR No. 257/2020 U/S 302, 307, 120-B, 392 IPC 7/27 IA Act 13,16,18,19,20,39 ULAP Act ( 2 houses)
ii) Panthachowk in Case FIR No. 132/2021 U/S 120-B, 307 IPC 7/25 ,7/27 IA Act 13,18 ULAP Act ( 1 house)
iii) Nowhatta in case FIR No. 35/2021 U/S 13, 19 ULAP Act ( 1 house)
iv) Zakoora in Case FIR No. 02/2022 U/S 307 IPC 7/27 IA Act 13,16,18,20,38 ULAP Act. (1 house)
"These are the houses where it has been proved beyond doubt that these houses were used for purpose of terrorism and the shelter/harbour was voluntarily/knowingly given by the member(s) of the house. Many attack on civilians, security forced were conspired and planned by terrorists while using these houses as hideouts, " police said.
"Some more such houses have been identified and any wilful harbouring will be dealt with full force of law.
Citizens are once again requested not to harbour or give shelter to terrorists, failing which we will be forced to take resort to attachment proceedings.
In case of any forced / coercive entry by terrorists into any house, the matter should be brought to the notice of police immediately, " it added.