Five residential houses, two sheds damaged in overnight blaze in Srinagar's Noorbagh

Srinagar, Jul 27: Five residential houses and two sheds were damaged in a massive fire that erupted in congested area of Palpora locality of Noorbagh in Srinagar late Monday night.

Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that the fire broke out from a single—storey residential house in Pamposh Colony of Palpora and later spread to other structures.

Later, fire tenders were rushed to spot to douse off the flames, however, the fire had damaged five residential houses and two sheds by then.