Five youth prevented from joining terrorist ranks in Srinagar: Police

As per inputs the whole group was "in a bid to join terrorist ranks anytime after Eid al Adha," Police said. Police said that on 8 July Police Station Kralkhud received an information through a reliable sources that an group of miscreants have gathered at Babademb Naqashpora ground and were convening a meeting.

"Since these activities of the said group were pre judicial to the security of the country, and considering the reliable inputs about their efforts to join terrorist ranks, they were arrested on spot," it added.