Five youth prevented from joining terrorist ranks in Srinagar: Police
Srinagar, July 15: Police on Friday said that five youth were prevented from joining terrorist ranks in Srinagar district.
News agency GNS quoted a police spokesman saying that the youth identified as Bilal Ahmad Malla son of Mohammad Sideeq Malla resident of Siver Harden Lolab, Haseeb Farooq son of Farooq Ahmad Bhat residenf of Prichoo Pulwama, Shah Fahad Shabir son of Shabir Ahmad Teli residenr of Tang pona Pulwama and Reyaz Ahmad Mughal son of Abdul Rasheed Mughal resident of Reshiwari Aawoora Kupwara and Mohd Imroz Dar son of Fayaz Ahmed Dar resident of Bundroo Pulwama had a known history of being linked with TRF wing of LeT "and have been known to have had conversations over phone with their terrorist handlers in PoK".
As per inputs the whole group was "in a bid to join terrorist ranks anytime after Eid al Adha," Police said. Police said that on 8 July Police Station Kralkhud received an information through a reliable sources that an group of miscreants have gathered at Babademb Naqashpora ground and were convening a meeting.
"Since these activities of the said group were pre judicial to the security of the country, and considering the reliable inputs about their efforts to join terrorist ranks, they were arrested on spot," it added.
Accordingly, Case FIR No 22/2022 US 13 UAPA has been registered in Police Station Kralkhud and further investigation has been taken up.