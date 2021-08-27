Flower Exhibition to be held at Botanical Garden

Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Gardens and Parks, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Director Floriculture Kashmir Farooq Ahmad Rather and other officers accompanied the Advisor during his visit to the garden. The two-day exhibition will be conducted in the month of September 2021.

Directing the officers to prepare a blue print for the exhibition, the Advisor asked the officers to have meticulous planning done for the event and everything should be in place as per the directions given in the regard. He asked the department to rope in national and international media for the promotion of the event that would benefit the farmers.

The purpose of the show is to give fillip to the commercial floriculture of Kashmir and this will facilitate the progressive growers to showcase their products to the participants from other parts of the country too. The Advisor emphasized upon the need to give marketing exposure and opportunity to the growers and events like these are steps towards achieving such goals.

Passing on directions to the officers, the Advisor directed the department of Floriculture to dovetail the exhibition with some light musical Sufiana background that would add to the beautiful ambience of the garden. He also said that endeavor should be made to give an opportunity to maximum number of farmers for participation as this event is particularly a platform for their exposure.

The Advisor further said that efforts should be made to encourage the small residential garden holders too for adoption of commercial floriculture. He said that it will come up as a source of employment and would enhance the income of small and marginal farmers who can earmark some part of land for commercial floriculture and for growing of valuable floriculture products like bulbs, decoration items, ornamental flowers.

Advisor also asked the officers to focus on sanitation of the garden and directed the officers to educate the visitors to follow the Covid protocols in letter and spirit.

Director Floriculture Kashmir gave a detailed overview of the upcoming exhibition and said that all arrangements are being given a final shape for the smooth conduct of the two-day exhibition. He further said that the climate of Kashmir is the most ideal for growing various kinds of flowers and department is taking active steps to plant new and hybrid varieties.