‘Following SOPs can break COVID chain in Srinagar’

Srinagar, Jan 28: With Batamaloo medical zone consistently reporting majority of the daily COVID-19 cases in Srinagar, experts on Friday said that following COVID19 safety guidelines would reduce the infection spread.
Experts said that Batamaloo medical zone is one of the congested zones in Srinagar and therefore it is reporting the highest cases on daily basis.
Dr Showkat Shah, a senior critical care specialist, said “we have time and again reiterated that people need to follow COVID19 safety guidelines and that is the way to break chain of virus,” he said.
“Since it is a community transmission, we expect large number of positive cases. Government is doing more- free testing in these areas and it is expected large number of cases will be present and detected,” he said while replying to a query.
“Though this omicron variant is having rapid and fast transmission rate, but is of mild nature in majority of cases,” he said.
“My prediction is that Omicron by and large will be very low presence in the community after three weeks. As per my analysis, I hope that Omicron will start declining after February 20. So, we have to adopt strict adherence to SOPs in these three weeks,” he said.
“If people strictly adhere to SOPs then there is no need of further lockdown, not even weekend lockdowns,” he said while replying to a query.
He added that by following COVID19 safety guidelines now can pave safe way to reopening of schools from March 1.
“People must avoid an unnecessary visit to public places, crowded spaces and hospitals. Even if you don’t show symptoms, you can carry the COVID19 virus or if you are healthy, still you may contract a virus,” he said.
“It is the need of an hour that all people play their vital role and contribute in defeating the pandemic. As the people would take precautionary measures, avoid an unnecessary visit to crowded places and follow safety guidelines, it shall ensure that chain of the virus is broken” he said.
Referring to advisories and information issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Showkat said that the most effective steps individuals can take to reduce the spread of the COVID19 virus is to keep a physical distance from others, wear well-fitting mask, open windows to improve ventilation, avoid poorly ventilated or crowded spaces; keep hands clean.
As reported earlier, Hazratbal medical zone in Srinagar continues to hold the highest percentage of COVID19 positivity rate.
On Friday, the Batamaloo zone again reported the highest number of positive cases of 92, followed by Zadibal block 217, Hazratbal block 53, Khanyar block 133 and SR Gunj block 123 respectively. On January 24, the Batamaloo zone had also reported the highest number of positive cases of 437, followed by Zadibal block 217, Hazratbal block 53, Khanyar block 133 and SR Gunj block 123 respectively.
As per official figures, Batamaloo reported the highest number of positive cases of 645 on 25 January, this year, followed by Zadibal block 324, SR Gunj block 182, Khanyar block 156 and Hazratbal 142 respectively.