Food, cultural festival ‘Eid Saal-2022’ begins at KU

Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad inaugurated the mega event, organised by the Department of Management Studies, to further boost the varsity’s linkages with budding entrepreneurs and help inculcate in students a sense of entrepreneurship.

50 budding entrepreneurs from Kashmir including student entrepreneurs from the Department of Management Studies have set up their stalls to promote their entrepreneurial skills and products and, alongside, promote the Valley’s rich culture through musical performances by Kashmiri artists.