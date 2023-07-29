Foolproof security cover for Ashura procession in Srinagar: ADGP Kashmir

He said police provides security cover for such events but “ultimate credit goes to the people.” “Without peoples’ cooperation nothing is possible,” the ADGP said.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad said that the administration stands with the Shia community on the eve of Youm-e-Ashura, the day Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) was martyred in Karbala. “Today, the need of the hour is to spread the message of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS),” he said. Pertinently, the administration allowed the grand Ashoora procession from Bota Kadal to Imambara Zadibal on the occasion of Ashoora.

Earlier, on 8th Muharram, the administration had allowed the procession from Guru Bazar to M A Road to Dalgate, for the first time in 34 years. Shia leaders and mourners had thanked the LG Manoj Sinha led administration for the historic decision—(KNO)