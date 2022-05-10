Former Director Health Dr Syed Muhammad Qasim passes away

Srinagar, May 10: Former Director health, Dr Syed Muhammad Qasim Andrabi passed away on Monday at his residence here.
Family sources said that Dr Syed Muhammed passed away at around 9:30 PM at his residence at Umerhair Buchpora locality of Srinagar.
He was former Director Health Services and served as Medical Superintendent of all major hospitals of Kashmir.
He also served as Honorary Secretary J&K Tuberculosis Association and post retirement he taught in JVC Medical College. He is survived by a son and a daughter.
Family sources said that congregational Fateh Khwani will be held on Friday at 2:15 pm after Friday prayers.