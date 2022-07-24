Four arrested for allegedly beating journalist in Srinagar

During the course of investigation efforts were made to trace out the accused and CCTV footage etc. was analysed and the investigation led to the arrest of the four accused identified as Iqbal Saleem son of Mohd Saleem resident of Hajjiabad Bemina, Mohd Qasim son of Manzoor Ahmed Dar resident of Firdous colony Bemina, Imran Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmed Badyari resident of Mansoor colony Bemina and Jahanger Ahmed Khan son of Farooq Ahmad Khan resident of Firdous abad Batmaloo.