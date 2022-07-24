Four arrested for allegedly beating journalist in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 24: Police on Sunday arrested four men for allegedly beating a journalist in Bemina area of Srinagar a day yesterday.
"Four accused arrested for beating a journalist yesterday evening. Prima facie the case seems to be that of road-rage. Case was registered at Bemina PS under relevant sections and investigation was taken up yesterday itself, " a police spokesman said.
The victim journalist Shabraiz Bashir son of late Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Hamdanya colony Bemina, correspondent with the News Now, lodged a written complaint to the effect that on Saturday he was thrashed and injured by four unknown persons in Bemina Chowk who fled away from the spot in a white car, news agency GNS reported.
In this regard Case FIR no 71/22 U/S 341,323 IPC was registered in Police station Bemina and investigation taken up.
During the course of investigation efforts were made to trace out the accused and CCTV footage etc. was analysed and the investigation led to the arrest of the four accused identified as Iqbal Saleem son of Mohd Saleem resident of Hajjiabad Bemina, Mohd Qasim son of Manzoor Ahmed Dar resident of Firdous colony Bemina, Imran Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmed Badyari resident of Mansoor colony Bemina and Jahanger Ahmed Khan son of Farooq Ahmad Khan resident of Firdous abad Batmaloo.