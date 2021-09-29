Four furniture shops gutted in blaze in Srinagar's Baba Demb

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that the fire broke out from one of the shops in the wee hours this morning and soon engulfed other shops in the market inhabited by several furniture shops.

Soon after the incident, fire tenders and police reached to the spot to douse off the flames.

The affected shop owners have been identified as Abdul Rashid Nila, Aadil Hafeez Dar, Haji Mohammad Shafi and Rouf Ahmad. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.