Four furniture shops gutted in blaze in Srinagar's Baba Demb

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
The fire broke out from one of the shops and later engulfed others in the vicinity at the market in Baba Demb area in Srinagar on the morning of Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar, Sep 29: At least four furniture shops were gutted in blaze in Baba Demb area of Srinagar on Wednesday morning.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that the fire broke out from one of the shops in the wee hours this morning and soon engulfed other shops in the market inhabited by several furniture shops.

Soon after the incident, fire tenders and police reached to the spot to douse off the flames.

The affected shop owners have been identified as Abdul Rashid Nila, Aadil Hafeez Dar, Haji Mohammad Shafi and Rouf Ahmad. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

