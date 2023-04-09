Four houses damaged in blaze at Alamgari Bazar, Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 09: At least four residential houses were damaged in a fire incident in Alamgari Bazar in summer capital Srinagar, officials said.

News agency Kashmir Dot Com reported that the fire broke out from a residential house belonging to Parvaiz Ahmad Mir, which later spread to three more residential houses belonging to Zaffar Ahmad Malla, Dilawar Hussain Malla and Ghulam Mohammad Dar.