Four houses damaged in blaze at Alamgari Bazar, Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 09: At least four residential houses were damaged in a fire incident in Alamgari Bazar in summer capital Srinagar, officials said.
News agency Kashmir Dot Com reported that the fire broke out from a residential house belonging to Parvaiz Ahmad Mir, which later spread to three more residential houses belonging to Zaffar Ahmad Malla, Dilawar Hussain Malla and Ghulam Mohammad Dar.
In this mishap, four residential houses were damaged. Firefighters douse the flames on time to avoid any further damage. However, there was no loss of life or injury.
The cause of fire was not known immediately, however, police have taken cognizance of the incident.