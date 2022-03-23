Four OGWs held with as many grenades in Srinagar: Police

“Today evening during a Naka checking at Bemina chowk, one OGW namely Zubair Sheikh son of Altaf Sheikh of Elahi Bagh Soura was intercepted by police party and on his search one hand grenade was recovered from his possession,” news agency GNS quoted a police spokesman saying.

He said the accused was arrested on the spot and a case under FIR no 15/2022 Under Sections 7/25 of Indian Arms Act and section 13 of UAPA was registered at police station Bemina and investigation was taken up. As per police, the accused was on his way to throw the recovered hand grenade today evening and the plan were thwarted by police.