Freedom Riders bike rally contingent reaches Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 13: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Tuesday morning received the iconic Freedom Rider 2022 bike rally contingent and flagged off for onward journey to Kargil from the banks of historical Dal Lake.
The Bike Expedition is in commemoration of the theme of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav – celebrating 75 years of India’s independence.
The Moto expedition will visit 75 iconic places across India in 75 days. It also aims to create awareness regarding physical and mental fitness among citizens under the Fit India campaign.
The Freedom Moto ride 2022 was flagged off by the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on 9th September from Delhi which reached Kashmir valley yesterday and was warmly received by District Administration Srinagar at Marvel Point Pampore.
This historical Moto Expedition comprises 75 riders which includes 10 female riders who will cover a record distance of more than 18000 kms during the event. The Riders will witness 75 events and visit 148 places across India.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner welcomed the riders of the iconic Freedom Moto Ride 2022 Bike Rally and extended his best wishes for their further journey towards Kargil, Ladakh. It also aims to create awareness regarding physical and mental fitness among citizens.
It is pertinent to mention that under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, the District Youth Services & Sports Office Srinagar had put in place all the necessary arrangements for the historical event.
The District Youth Services & Sports Officer, Balbir Singh and other concerned officers/officials were present on the occasion.