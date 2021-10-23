Friday Following Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) | Thousands of devotees offer congregational prayers at Hazratbal
Srinagar, Oct 22: Thousands of devotees from across Kashmir thronged the Hazratbal shrine here on the Friday following Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) to have a glimpse of the holy relic.
Most of the eyes were moist as the holy relic was displayed and people recited Quranic verses, seeking blessings for them and their families from Almighty Allah.
While the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was observed on 19 October, this year, devotees in the Kashmir also observe Friday following Eid-e-Milad (SAW) with fervor.
Devotees including men, women and children thronged the shrine throughout the day, however, the largest attendance was recorded at Zuhr (afternoon prayers) when around forty thousand devotees offered the congregational prayers while adhering to COVID19 safety guidelines, said an official.
The holy relic was today displayed after each prayer at the shrine, while as the religious heads threw light on the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) during the Friday sermon.
Many devotees thanked Wakf Board for making all necessary arrangements, especially the adequate number of mats.
“All necessary arrangements including sanitizers, free facemasks were made available for devotees. There were also sufficient arrangements for the convenience of devotees,” said Mukhtar Ahmad of Pulwama, who regularly pays obeisance at the shrine at special occasions.
Wakf Board Chief Executive Officer Mufti Fareed-u-Din said that all arrangements were put in place and no complaint was received from any devotee.
“Over fifty thousand devotees thronged the shrine throughout the day. Devotees also cooperated with authorities in following the COVID19 safety guidelines in letter and spirit. We are thankful to them,” he said.
Various religious, social, business and political organizations had placed banners on roads and shops greeting people on the occasion while local traders decorated the markets and announced discounts on various items.
The Hazratbal markets wore festive look. Authorities had made special arrangements to facilitate movement of devotees to the shrine.
An official said that besides transport, arrangements of power, drinking water, medical aid camps and sanitation were made for the convenience of people.
“A joint control room was also set up at Hazratbal for maintaining coordination between various departments engaged with the Milad celebrations,” said a senior official.
To cater to the heavy rush of devotees at the shrine, the Traffic police had deployed additional number of cops for smooth traffic regulation and issued a route plan for traffic movement leading to the Hazratbal shrine.
Congregational prayers were organized at JenabSahabSoura, Asar-e-Sharif ShahriKalashpora, Lal Bazar, Khanqah-e-Maula, ZiaratHazratDastgeerSahab (RA), Syed YaqoobSahab (RA) Sonwar, KhawajaNaqshbandSahab (RA) and ZiaratMakhdoom Sahib (RA).Prayers were held at Masjids and shrines in Anantnag mainly at Jamia Masjid ReshiSahab, KhiramSirhama, KabaMarg, Dooru and Seer Hamdan. Thousands of devotees thronged Khiram-Hazratbal Shrine in Anantnag district which houses the relics of the Prophet of Islam (SAW).
In Budgam, prayers were held throughout the day at Ziayarat of Hazrat Syed HussainSimnani (RA) and Charar-e-Sharief.