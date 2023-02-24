Friday following Shab-e-Meraj observed with religious fervour

The biggest congregation was held at the revered shrine Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar where thousands of devotees have been participating in prayers for the past few days. After congregational Friday prayers, they had a glimpse of the holy relic.

Congregations were also held at Jenab Sahab Soura, Asar-e-Sharif Shahri Kalashpora, Lal Bazar, Khanqah-e-Maula, Ziarat Hazrat Dastgeer Sahab (RA), Syed Yaqoob Sahab (RA) Sonwar, Khawaja Naqshband Sahab (RA) and Ziarat Makhdoom Sahib (RA). Special prayers were also held at Masjids and shrines in Anantnag, mainly at Jamia Masjid Reshi Sahab, Khiram Sirhama, Kaba Marg, Dooru and Seer Hamdan.