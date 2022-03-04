Friday Following Shab-e-Meraj |Thousands offer congregational prayers at Dargah Hazratbal

Amid cloudy weather, Dargah shrine reverberated with prayers. Roads leading to the shrine were decorated by authorities. Emotional scenes were witnessed as the holy relic was displayed after congregational Friday prayers at the shrine.

“Given the weather condition, we had made special arrangements for the devotees. The administration had also pressed in their men and machinery for convenience of devotees,” Haq said administrator Dargah Shrine Peer Masood-Ul-Haq. “Over 60,000 devotees offered congregational prayers at the shine.”