Friday Following Shab-e-Meraj |Thousands offer congregational prayers at Dargah Hazratbal

Srinagar, Mar 4: Thousands of devotees thronged Dargah Hazratbal shrine to offer congregational prayers and have glimpse of holy relic on Friday following Shab-e-Meraj.
Amid cloudy weather, Dargah shrine reverberated with prayers. Roads leading to the shrine were decorated by authorities. Emotional scenes were witnessed as the holy relic was displayed after congregational Friday prayers at the shrine.
“Given the weather condition, we had made special arrangements for the devotees. The administration had also pressed in their men and machinery for convenience of devotees,” Haq said administrator Dargah Shrine Peer Masood-Ul-Haq. “Over 60,000 devotees offered congregational prayers at the shine.”
He said that apart from daylong Darood Azkaar, Naat Khwani, the holy relic was displayed after every prayer. Various departments like SMC, Traffic Police, SRTC had made special arrangements for the day.
DGM Operations SRTC Habibullah Reshi said that they had pressed 20 electric buses and 50 new diesel buses on special routes leading to Dargah.
“We have taken every possible step to make travel of devotees easy. We had set up tents at Lal Chowk with public addressing system where devotees boarded the vehicles. Our buses were pressed into service on Qamarwari and Rainawari routes for this Friday. We had also kept separate parking lot near Kashmir University,” Reshi said.
As the COVID cases have gone down, people in huge numbers visited the shrine. Traders at the Hazratbal market said that they are hoping for a good turnover on the day.
“We had a brisk business today,” said Ishfaq Ahmed, a trader at Hazratbal.
On this Friday, devotees also gathered at other religious places across Kashmir. Special congregational prayers were held at Jamia Masjid after months. Jenab Sahab Soura, Asar-e-Sharief Shahri Kalashpora, Khanqah-e-Maula, Dastgeer Sahab, Ziayarat Makhdoom Shab, and other places also witnessed a huge rush of devotees.