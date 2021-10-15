Friday prayers disallowed at Jamia Masjid Srinagar

At Jamia Masjid in Downtown, emotional scenes were witnessed after devotees, who had arrived to offer prayers, found the gates locked.

The prayers were suspended at this historic Masjid on August 13, this year, after J&K witnessed a rise in coronavirus positive cases.

Few days earlier, the AnjumanAuqafJamia Masjid Srinagar had hoped that authorities will allow re-opening of the grand Masjid as J&K witnessed decrease in virus cases.

Reacting to closure of the Masjid, the AnjumanAuqaf in a statement said that the “state authorities did not allow congregational Friday prayers to be held at Jama Masjid Srinagar today.”

“Heavy deployment of forces was carried out since early morning in the entire area,” said AnjumanAuqaf spokesperson in a statement.