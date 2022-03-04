Friday prayers held at historic Jamia Masjid after 30 weeks

Srinagar, Mar 04: The historic Jamia Masjid was thrown open for devotees today on the occasion of Friday following Meraj-e-Alam, Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid said.

The Friday sermon was given by Imam Hai Syed Ahmed Naqshbandi as Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continued to remain under house detention.