Srinagar

Friday prayers to be held at Jamia Masjid Srinagar on Oct 15: Auqaf

The Anjuman Auqaf also demanded release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for him to resume the weekly Friday congregational sermon at the mosque.
Friday prayers to be held at Jamia Masjid Srinagar on Oct 15: Auqaf
People offering prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar's Downtown. File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Oct 13: Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar on Wednesday said that congregational Friday prayers will be held at the grand mosque on October 15 in view of the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal and the decline in COVID-19 infections.

"While all mosques, shrines, imambaras including Dargah Hazratbal have opened for prayers in view of the ongoing holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal and diminishing graph of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have no justification to keep J&K's largest place of worship -Jama Masjid Srinagar closed,” the Anjuman Auqaf, which manages the mosque said in a statement.

It said the mosque will be opened for Friday prayers on October 15 under strict observance of COVID -19 SOPS and guidelines.

The Auqaf said that on this occasion, people will make special arrangements for prayers to seek salvation of humanity from COVID-19 pandemic along with repentance of sins, before Almighty Allah.

It also demanded release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for him to resume the weekly Friday congregational sermon at the mosque.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
Friday Prayers
Jamia Masjid Srinagar
Anjuman Auqaf
Srinagar Grand Mosque

Related Stories

No stories found.