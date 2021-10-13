Friday prayers to be held at Jamia Masjid Srinagar on Oct 15: Auqaf

"While all mosques, shrines, imambaras including Dargah Hazratbal have opened for prayers in view of the ongoing holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal and diminishing graph of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have no justification to keep J&K's largest place of worship -Jama Masjid Srinagar closed,” the Anjuman Auqaf, which manages the mosque said in a statement.

It said the mosque will be opened for Friday prayers on October 15 under strict observance of COVID -19 SOPS and guidelines.

The Auqaf said that on this occasion, people will make special arrangements for prayers to seek salvation of humanity from COVID-19 pandemic along with repentance of sins, before Almighty Allah.

It also demanded release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for him to resume the weekly Friday congregational sermon at the mosque.