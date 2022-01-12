Function on Sufiyana music held

Srinagar, Jan 12: Young Dramatists Society organised a function on Sufiyana music.
The organisers in a statement said the function was approved by the Union Ministry of Culture under Preservation and Development of Culture Heritage of Himalayas in collaboration of J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.
“Regrettably this glorious tradition of the past is currently on the brink of extinction. The main purpose of the function was to somehow save this classical tradition of art from extinction,” the statement said.