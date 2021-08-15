Function organised at District Court Complex Srinagar

The Principal District and Sessions Judge (PD&SJ), Srinagar Mohammad Akram Choudhary unfurled the flag and took the salute while all participants in unison sang the National Anthem and expressed the joy of freedom.

On the occasion, the PD&SJ said the festival of 75 years of Independence is not only an endeavour to reflect the spirit of freedom struggle but also spirit of the constitution of India with tribute to the martyrs. All judicial officers, public prosecutors, staff members and commandant CRPF and police were also present on the occasion.